Hike of the Week: Experience Vail’s backcountry in a new light with a guided full moon excursion

Join Walking Mountains for a night snowshoe and forest bathing event on Sunday.

Raphael Schaller on Unsplash

Another month, another full moon. Funny how that works.

This Sunday, March 8, Walking Mountains Science Center will be hosting its final Full Moon Experience snowshoe, the third in the winter-long series. Guests have one final chance to hike by moonlight and experience Vail’s backcountry in a new light, all while staying warm by a backcountry fire.

This program starts at 7:30 p.m. with a brief social half hour in Walking Mountains Science Center’s exhibit hall in Avon. Enjoy desserts catered by Foods at Vail and hot drinks before putting on provided snowshoes and heading up the trail.

Maybe with an extra hot drink for the road in hand, the hike up Buck Creek begins, leading to a backcountry fire waiting just a mile up the trail. While taking in the moonlit views of Beaver Creek, Kayla Webber will introduce the group to forest bathing, and invite everyone to slow down and connect with this landscape in a new way.

On a personal note: as someone who tends towards a more athletic approach to life in the mountains, for me, this opportunity to slow down has been a special experience each time. After half an hour by the fire, the group will trek back down to the science center, concluding by 10:00-10:30 p.m.

Whether clear skies and a full moon, or under snowing skies, this program is always a fun and special experience. This is one of our favorite snowshoe programs here at the Science Center.

This hike is $35 per person and includes snowshoes, poles, light deserts, and hot drinks. To register visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/hike, and for more information on this program email Scott Dunn, Community Programs Coordinator, scottd@walkingmountains.org.

Nathan Boyer-Rechlin is the community outreach coordinator for Walking Mountains Science Center. Contact him at (970) 827-9725 ext. 144, or nathanbr@walkingmountains.org. He is not leading the full moon hike, so please contact scottd@walkingmountains.org for information on that program.