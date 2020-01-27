Hike of the Week: Popular summer trails Stag Gulch and Squaw Creek offer different adventures in the winter

Instead of parking at the summer trailhead, you have to snowshoe up the access raod -- but it's a nice flat warmup.

Mort Mulliken | Special to the Daily

In the winter months, the wilderness seems to somehow get deeper. Many of the hiking trails that are a quick drive down a forest service road in the summer become only accessible by snowmobilers or very ambitious skiers in the winter. What may be a quick pre-work summer hike grows into a larger undertaking when the snowpack deepens, and many of the popular trails we may overlook when the trails are dry provide an unexpected element of solitude and adventure.

Located just 5 miles south of Edwards—the popular summer trails of Squaw Creek and Stag Gulch serve up excellent winter scenery, quiet solitude and are two of our favorite trails to snowshoe at Walking Mountains Science Center.

Getting There

Drive west on Hwy 6 from Edwards and turn on Squaw Creek Road towards Cordillera. When the paved road bends right around a tight hairpin turn, continue straight onto a snow packed road. Park when the road dead ends at a gate. If you’ve hikes these trails in the summer, you’ll notice that this is not the summer trailhead. Snowshoeing at Squaw Creek requires an extra half mile hike along the forest service road to get to the summer trailhead. This makes a nice flat warm up for the steeper climbs ahead.

What to Expect

Squaw Creek and Stag Gulch trails are popular snowshoeing trails, and you can expect to find a well packed trail that is easy to follow. Once you reach the summer trailhead, the trail climbs steadily switch backing across an open hillside, covered in shrubby vegetation with an occasional juniper tree.

Shortly after the trail enters an aspen forest you will come to an intersection. The left fork will take you through hilly terrain, and down to Squaw Creek. Take the right fork to climb a little higher to an open meadow with beautiful views of the Gore Range. This meadow is often the end of the packed trail. The forest service trail continues to Big Park, also in Cordillera, however you may need to break trail and have good map reading skills to complete the route.

Hike with Walking Mountains Science Center

If you are new to snowshoeing, want to discover the valley’s other backcountry snowshoe routes, or simply enhance your experience on the trail with a naturalist guide, join Walking Mountains Science Center each Tuesday and Thursday for a half day backcountry snowshoe tour.

Thursdays feature either snow science or tracking focused programs, while Tuesday hikes will venture a little deeper into the Wilderness.

Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/snowshoe or email hike@walkingmountains.org for more information.

Nathan Boyer-Rechlin is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Walking Mountains Science Center. For more information on this hike and others with Walking Mountains, you can reach him at (970) 827-9725 ext. 144,or nathanbr@walkingmountains.org.