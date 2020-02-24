Hike of the Week: Snowshoe a rolling trail through forests at East Lake Creek

If you'd rather hit a snowshoe trail with a guided group, Walking Mountains offers outings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

With light fresh snow and sunshine in the forecast, it’s the perfect time to get out on one of Walking Mountains’ favorite snowshoe trails. East Lake Creek features a rolling trail through large aspens, quiet spruce and fir forests. It has a true wilderness feel on a hike suited for anything from a full day outing to a quick after-work walk.

What to Expect

From the trailhead, the trail climbs steadily for about a half a mile. Quickly, you enter a grove of large aspens and continue to the first high point on the trail.

From here the trail continues a pattern of moderate climbs and descents. A great destination for a half-day hike is to hike just past the turnoff to the Dead Dog trail: about 2.5 miles round trip. For a longer hike, continue all the way down to the creek and the border of the Holy Cross Wilderness: 4 miles round trip.

Keep in mind that unlike most trails in the Vail Valley, the East Lake Creek trail is a rolling trail – no matter how far you go, the return also has some ascent, so save a little in your legs for the way back.

This trail is a popular snowshoe hike, and is normally well packed and easy to follow.

Getting There

To get the trailhead, take highway 6 west out of Edwards and turn onto Lake Creek Road. When you get to the first fork in the road, take the paved road to the right following signs for national forest access and trailheads. Continue on this road till it dead ends at the East Lake Creek Trailhead. Keep in mind that the first half mile of trail from this trailhead passes through private land, so please stay on the trail.

Hike with us

Walking Mountains’ Backcountry Snowshoe programs explore different trails each Tuesday and Thursday. Join us on Tuesdays for an athletic half-day hike, traveling 3-4 miles on the best snowshoe trails the Vail area has to offer. On Thursdays, put on your naturalist glasses and enjoy a relaxed hike one of our snow science or tracking snowshoe programs.