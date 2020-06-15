Hike of the Week: Walking Mountains introduces Backyard Backcountry hiking series
Special to the Daily
Beginning next week, Walking Mountains hiking programs are kicking off a brand new community hikes series. If you’ve ever stopped and wondered what that interesting flower is you see every day on your morning run, been interested in mushrooming, or wanted to learn more about what makes Colorado’s alpine zone unique to our state, this series is all about learning what makes your backyard trail so special.
Our ‘Backyard Backcountry’ hikes take place on local, easy to access trails and are free if you choose to meet us at the trailhead. Alternatively, we offer transportation from a number of convenient pick-up locations in the valley for just $10. These half-day hikes take place every Monday morning and rotate locations and topics around the valley. We hope you’ll join us for a fun and social half-day hike, and enjoy learning a little more about your backyard.
Quick Facts
When? Every Monday through October 12, 9 a.m. to 1-2 p.m. (estimated return time)
Where? Rotating trails in Edwards, Minturn, and Vail
Cost? Free to meet at trailhead! $10 for transportation from designated pick-up locations.
Registration? Pre-registration is required. Register at http://www.walkingmountains.org/hike
More information? Visit walkingmountains.org/hike to view the whole schedule or email hike@walkingmountains.org for more information.
Series offerings
|What’s Bloomin’ in the Backyard?
|Join a naturalist guide on your local backyard trail to learn which wildflowers are currently blooming, and to how to identify flowers on your next hike.
|Life on the Frontlines: Climate Change in the Alpine?
|Learn about how Colorado’s Alpine zone is the frontlines in the climate crisis here in the Rocky Mountains, and what research is telling us about how this environment and the critters that live here may adapt.
|Alpine Wildflowers?
|A whole unique community of spectacular, hardy (and often very tiny) wildflowers thrive in Colorado’s harshest environment. Learn what makes these plants so beautiful, unique, and awesome.
|Mysterious Mycology:
|What’s an organism that is neither a plant nor an animal, thrives year after year but isn’t always seen, that’s sometimes tasty and sometimes deadly, and are some of the largest organisms on earth? Mushrooms. Join a naturalist in learning all about these fun fungi. *this is not a foraging program.
Summer Backyard Backcountry Schedule
|Date
|Trail
|Location
|Program
|June 22
|Homestead Trails
|Edwards
|What’s Bloomin’?
|June 29
|Shrine Ridge
|Vail
|Life on the Frontlines
|July 6
|Stag Gulch
|Edwards
|What’s Bloomin’?
|July 13
|Shrine Ridge
|Vail
|Alpine Wildflowers
|July 20
|Grouse Creek
|Minturn
|What’s Bloomin?
|July 27
|Shrine Ridge
|Vail
|Alpine Wildflowers
|August 3
|TBD
|TBD
|Mysterious Mycology
|August 10
|North Trail or Shrine Ridge
|Vail
|What’s Bloomin’?
|August 17
|Shrine Ridge
|Vail
|Alpine Wildflowers
|August 24
|TBD
|TBD
|Mysterious Mycology
|August 31
|Shrine Ridge
|Vail
|Life on the Frontlines
