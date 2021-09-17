Hike, Wine & Dine at Beaver Creek benefits patients with cancer

The 13th annual Hike, Wine & Dine takes place Sept. 19. It begins at 9 a.m. on Beaver Creek Mountain.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy photo

About 15 years ago, Dr. Patricia Hardenberg noticed some patients receiving care from the renowned Shaw Cancer Center were sleeping in their cars because they couldn’t afford lodging in the Valley. That’s when she and other volunteers began raising over $15 million to build Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house, where patients and their caregivers currently can receive not only free lodging, but also a host of nutrition, fitness, counseling and wellness programs. Jack’s Place runs on a pay-what-you-can philosophy, but in order to sustain itself, it needs to raise money for its programs. So, 13 years ago, Sue Franciose and two other women created Hike, Wine & Dine, an annual family-friendly event, which blends hiking with enjoying some of the valley’s finest cuisine and drinks.

The 13th annual Hike, Wine & Dine takes place Sept. 19. It begins at 9 a.m. on Beaver Creek Mountain with a long-standing tradition of meat and veggie breakfast burritos from Park Hyatt, as well as mimosas and coffee. As participants casually hike a moderate, 5-mile loop that Beaver Creek Resort creates just for this event, participants can enjoy Swiss raclette cheese, ciabatta toast and figs from Rocky Mountain Raclette; chocolate and mango-passion fruit eclairs from Dang Sweets; tomato tartare crostini with micro greens from Colorado Mountain Events, wagyu meatballs from Grouse Mountain Grill; green chile from The Osprey; pork carnitas and vegetarian sopes from Beaver Creek Chophouse; and Palisade peach yogurt with toppings from Rimini Gelato. The first mile of the trail is the most challenging, as it heads toward the Highlands. It then passes by Allie’s Cabin and heads across the mountain and ultimately down to the base of the Centennial lift, where participants can enjoy drinks from Vail Brewing Company, dessert and live music.

The casual, self-paced hike takes about three hours, and volunteers at restaurant stations along the way can arrange transportation down to the base if necessary.

“It’s a very supportive event,” event chair Franciose said. “It’s a celebration of: We’re here, and let’s celebrate life.”

“The spirit of the day is very positive because everybody has been touched by cancer in one way or another, whether they’re hiking in memory of someone, have had cancer or know someone who has survived it,” said Robin Litt, Vail Health Foundation’s director of benefactor engagement programs.

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

The event specifically takes place in mid-September, as the fall leaves begin to turn.

“When we came up with the idea, we didn’t want a black tie event or a silent auction,” Franciose said. “We wanted something the whole family could be involved in. We wanted to take advantage of where we live and showcase the Valley’s amazing restaurants.”

Because everyone — including the restaurants — completely donate their time and resources to the event, every penny raised from the $100 entry fee, as well as additional donations, benefit both Jack’s Place and any needed medical technology at Shaw Cancer Center. The event raises about $150,000 a year and specifically supports Jack’s Place Spirit of Survival Program, which provides support from dieticians, physical therapists, counselors, acupuncturists, massage, fitness and more.

Hike, Wine & Dine is capped at 450 participants, and this year is sold out, but you can still always donate to make a difference in cancer care.

“We just want people to know that during the worst time of your life, you’re not alone,” Franciose said. “We’re passionate about making a difference to those who have cancer.”