Hike, Wine & Dine returns to Beaver Creek on September 19

The 13th annual Hike, Wine & Dine brings the community together with a moderate 5-mile hike on Beaver Creek Mountain and gourmet cuisine to benefit Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place.

Special to the Daily

Hike, wine and dine through golden aspens for a great cause on Sunday, September 19. The 13th annual Hike, Wine & Dine brings the community together with a moderate 5-mile hike on Beaver Creek Mountain and gourmet cuisine to benefit Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house.

“Hike, Wine & Dine is a fantastic way to enjoy a beautiful fall hike while raising critical funds that directly support our patients at Shaw Cancer Center,” says Dan Pennington, President of Vail Health Foundation. “We are especially grateful to Beaver Creek Resort for their ongoing support of the event, as well as our generous sponsors and participants.”

Hikers will travel through a special section of Beaver Creek Mountain, where yellow ribbons will adorn the trees in honor and memory of individuals and family members affected by cancer. Ribbons are available for $50 online at hikewinedine.com.

The event features delectable food tastings and drinks from some of Eagle County’s finest restaurants and chefs. Adult registration is $100 and includes food, wine and beer. Teenagers, ages 13-19, can participate for $50. Children 12 and under are free. Visit hikewinedine.com to purchase tickets or make a donation.

“This year’s Hike, Wine & Dine event is even more meaningful as Shaw celebrates 20 years of serving the community,” says Stacy Toyama, Vice President of Shaw Cancer Center. “Philanthropy will continue to help further our mission by funding much-needed equipment, supporting our lifesaving and life-enhancing programs and services, as well as operating expenses at Jack’s Place.”

Funds raised through Hike, Wine & Dine have benefited the Jack’s Place Endowment, purchased state-of-the-art automated breast ultrasound at Sonnenalp Breast Center and helped create Slim for Survival, a program to help overweight and obese cancer survivors lose weight in order to improve their prognosis and quality of life.

Event registration begins at 9 a.m. at the base of Beaver Creek’s Centennial Lift. A light breakfast will be served before the hike, which starts at 10 a.m.