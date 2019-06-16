Historical society hosts Northern Ute tribal member at CMC on June 20

One b/w glass-plate negative and sepia photograph of several Native Americans (Ute) mounted on horseback and standing in front of teepees, circa 1900. One of the men is holding a gun. 1900- Image taken by James "Horsethief" Kelley.

If you go ... What: Stories of the Nuche: Tales from the Ute people. When: Thursday, June 20, 6:30-8 p.m. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards. Cost: Free, with a donation to historical society encouraged.

Storytelling has been used in every culture as a means of entertainment, education and cultural preservation. Nina Gabianelli, of the Aspen Historical Society, and Skyler Lomahaftewah, a Northern Ute tribal member, will present both the history of the native people of Colorado and the modern-day Ute experience on Thursday, June 20, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

Gabianelli will share the Ute Creation story, which leads into the historical conflict that evolved as European settlers began moving west.

Lomahaftewa, a member of the Northern Ute Indian Tribe, will discuss his parentage, upbringing and customs. His presentation includes a song/drum demonstration followed by a question and answer period. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be offered.

A traveling museum exhibit, “Seasons of the Nuche” can be viewed in the CMC lobby at any time through July 16.

The program and exhibit are presented by the Eagle County Historical Society, Colorado Mountain College, Metcalf Archaeological Consulting, Inc. and the Aspen Historical Society.