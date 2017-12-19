Hoax or wave of the future? Vail Symposium discusses Bitcoin and the Rise of Digital Currency

Cost: Tickets are $25 in advance; $35 after 2 p.m. the day of the event.

VAIL — Pick up a paper or scan the web and it seems as if talk about Bitcoin is everywhere.

From early investors who might or might not be newly minted millionaires to concerns about cryptomining and the ethics of a digital currency, it's a brave new world in this financial arena. On Thursday, Dec. 28, the Vail Symposium will present a fireside chat with experts Bill Laggner and Zach Markiewicz, hosted by Richard Bard, to discuss the future of cryptocurrency, both nationally and globally.

"Digital and cryptocurrency is a hot topic right now," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "We hear about Bitcoin all the time without really taking time to understand it. This program is a great opportunity to become more informed on this new technology and what it holds for the future."

The panel for the evening is comprised of three experts from different arenas. The moderator, Bard, will start off the program, discussing block chain technology and its impact on the space. Laggner is an early adopter who was a major investor in the internet world and is now in the block chain space. Markiewicz, who works for the Federal Reserve, will bring a governmental perspective to the discussion, from both a national and global standpoint.

"With some countries banning cryptocurrencies and others developing their own, it's a fascinating topic and one that still has many gray areas," Sabel said. "We're excited to bring these experts together for what is sure to be an exciting and enlightening evening."

About the speakers

Laggner was an early adopter of Bitcoin and investor in Uphold, "the internet of money." He is co-founder of Bearing Asset Management (2002) and manager of Bearing Fund LP, one of the top performing macro funds from 2005-2010. He also created the Bearing Credit Bubble Index, which measured the various credit enablers responsible for the great financial crisis.

Markiewicz is a specialist in Payments System Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City where he is responsible for gathering market intelligence and advising policy makers on developments in the payments system. Prior to joining the Fed, Markiewicz was a senior manager of consumer insights and brand research for Anheuser-Busch Inc.

Bard is the founder and chief executive officer of Bard Capital Group, LLC, a middle market private equity firm with a diversified portfolio. He has been involved in the acquisition and operation of several private and publicly traded businesses over the past 30 years. He previously served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.