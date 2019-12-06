Hold up: you can eat cookies and milk for breakfast at Birds of Prey?

The cookies are served at 3 p.m. every day on the mountain.

Special to the Daily

If you’re heading to Birds of Prey races this weekend and are cool with eating a decidedly unhealthy breakfast, Beaver Creek staff are handing out their famous chocolate chip cookies.

You might be thinking: “what’s so special about that? They hand those things out at 3 p.m. every day?”

Well, they only hand out the cookies in the morning twice a year, and both of those times happen in December. The first is Birds of Prey weekend, and the other is the week of Christmas. So eat cookies for breakfast while you can: after all, it’s the holiday season, and just a week earlier, we were all eating pie for breakfast.

As an added bonus, which doesn’t necessarily happen during Christmas, you can even pair those cookies with milk. Ripple, a company that makes dairy-free plant-based milk, is giving out single serving samples of their original blend, made from peas. The milk is 100% vegan, lactose-free, nut-free, soy-free, GMO-free and gluten-free. It tastes great and has just the right amount of sweetness to wash down a chocolate chip cookie.