Holiday celebrations at the Westin Riverfront

The Westin Riverfront in Avon will be hosting a Christmas Eve screening of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," the classic holiday film by Charles M. Schulz, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 in the lobby.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will once again host its annual Christmas Eve screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the classic holiday film by Charles M. Schulz, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year.

Free and open to the public, the movie will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 in The Westin Riverfront lobby. Guests can enjoy bites & drinks from The Lookout, which pours an extensive menu of Colorado microbrews, hand-crafted cocktails and wine, along with hearty soups, salads, sandwiches & flatbreads.

The Westin Riverfront will be celebrating Hanukkah from Dec. 18 – 26 by lighting the menorah nightly at sundown.

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will also be serving a special Christmas Day Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 25 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. The menu for the brunch will feature an extensive array of holiday favorites, including an omelet station, prime rib, honey-roasted ham and a seafood display with snow crab claws, poached jumbo shrimp and oysters. Enjoy a waffle station with fresh berries & chocolate chips, blueberry pancakes, smoked bacon, pork sausage and more. Finish it all off with a decadent dessert bar featuring Christmas cookies and assorted mini desserts.

Christmas Day Brunch at Stoke & Rye is priced at $59 for adults and $35 for kids under age 12. Reservations are highly recommended. To make a reservation, visit StokeAndRye.com/book-table .

The Westin Riverfront offers complimentary on-site valet parking for Stoke & Rye diners and Lookout bar patrons, based on availability. For more information, visit WestinRiverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.