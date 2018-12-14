Holiday festivities at The Westin in Avon

Celebrate the holiday season at Vail Valley's Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which is offering an extensive schedule of special festive programming this December.

Open to the public, The Westin Riverfront's 2018 Holiday Schedule includes:

Wednesday:

Live Christmas music performance by the Fabulous Femmes at 5 p.m.

Saturday:

Visit with Santa and Ralph, the world's tallest elf from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday:

Live Christmas music performance by the Fabulous Femmes at 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24:

Eighth annual Christmas Eve screening of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" accompanied by live music by BLT at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25:

Festive Christmas Brunch at Maya from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The price is $48 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5 to 12. Reservations are highly recommended.

Thursday, Dec. 27:

Screening of documentary "Climb to Glory" on the 10th Mountain Ski Trooper Division with professional skier Chris Anthony at 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31:

Maya New Year's Eve Dinner: Enjoy a six-course holiday meal. Dinner is priced at $110 for adults and $25 for kids age 5 to 12. Reservations begin at 5 p.m. and are highly recommended.

The Westin Riverfront New Year's Eve Party: Featuring live music by Turntable Revue, dancing, a balloon drop and complimentary midnight champagne in The Lookout.