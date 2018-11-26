Holiday market and crafts at Alpine Arts Center in Edwards

If you have been searching for truly special holiday gift ideas, look no further for one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts. Alpine Arts Center is hosting their ninth annual Artists' Holiday Market this weekend, with over 25 participating artists displaying and selling handmade holiday gifts.

The Holiday Market will take place Friday, Nov. 30, from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk at Edwards. Throughout the weekend, the public is invited to browse and shop for gifts, enjoy hot cider and cookies, and kids crafts will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special highlight of the market will be a Saturday apres event from 4 to 6 p.m., with complimentary cheese and chocolate fondue, and wine and beer available for purchase at the bar.

Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center, says she is amazed at the creativity of artists in the community who will be participating this year.

"We have a number of new artists represented, plus about 20 returning from previous years," says Merrill. Alpine Arts Center will also have a table of work that she and other arts center staff has made specifically for their annual market.

The Artists' Holiday Market will include handmade pottery, paintings, jewelry, knit and trucker hats, home accessories, greeting cards, soaps, journals, wallets, photography, ornaments, screen printed illustrations and more. Every item featured was made by Colorado artists.

Henrietta Talfourd-Jones is a new participating artist from Edwards, and she hand designs makeup bags, toiletry pouches purses, tote bags, knitting needle cases and key fobs just to name a few.

"I'm so excited to be included in the Holiday Market at the Alpine Arts Center,"Talfourd-Jones said. "Each of my designs is named after a special person, either a relative or friend, which helps to make what you are purchasing that little bit special."

Alpine Arts Center will also have an under $10 section with items perfect for stocking stuffers and smaller gifts, plus arts center gift certificates and paint pottery to go gift baskets available. In addition to this weekend's market, select items will remain on display and for sale throughout the month of December for last minute holiday shopping.