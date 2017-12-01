Holiday markets return to Minturn, Edwards and Vail
December 1, 2017
A holiday market is the perfect place to find a unique gift or souvenir, such as handmade toys, Christmas ornaments and decorations, cookies, chocolate treats, roasted nuts and more.
This year, the winter market in Eagle already took place, but there's holiday markets coming to Vail, Minturn and Edwards.
Minturn Winter Market
When: Saturday, Dec. 2, and Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Minturn.
More information: Christmas on Main Street in Minturn includes traditional s'mores roasting for all ages, a craft station, live holiday music and a visit from Santa. Local businesses carry on the small-town Minturn tradition this year. Free parking is available at the Minturn Municipal lot (across from the Turntable). Visit http://www.MinturnMarket.org.
Edwards Holiday Artists' Market
When: Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Alpine Arts Center, located in The Riverwalk of Edwards.
More information: The winter market in Edwards features more than 25 participating artists, hot cider and cookies all weekend long. There will be kids crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Can't make it to the market? Items will be for sale throughout the month of December, but the weekend show will be the biggest selection.
Vail Kris Kringle Market
When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Solaris and Checkpoint Charlie, Vail Village.
More information: The two-day winter market in Vail features a chance to purchase cookies, bread, holiday gifts and more on the streets of Vail. St. Nick will make an appearance along with Christmas carolers.
