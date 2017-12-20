Holiday pre-sale tickets available for 2018 Bonfire Block Party

Cost: The special holiday pricing is $12 for two-day general admission tickets; $27 for two-day general admission tickets and a tumbler; and $85 for VIP.

Where: Broadway and Second streets, Eagle.

If You Go …

Bonfire Brewing and Optimum Events announce a special holiday sale on discounted two-day wristbands, SiliPint tumblers and the new VIP experience for the fourth annual Bonfire Block Party, June 1-2.

The holiday sale continues through Jan. 1 and offers the lowest prices for the event. Two-day general admission tickets are $12, or $27 for the two-day tickets and a SiliPint. VIP tickets are $85. Both general admission and VIP tickets will increase Jan. 2. Tickets are available at http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.

It's a Party

The Bonfire Block Party is a beer and music street party in downtown Eagle, showcasing a main stage and side stage along with food vendors and Bonfire Brewing craft beer. A portion of all proceeds benefit The Cycle Effect.

New for 2018, the VIP experience includes access to a covered tent with seating, dedicated viewing area, complimentary catering, full bar service, Bonfire craft beer and a glow-in-the-dark SiliPint tumbler.

Eight bands will play over the two-day event on the Broadway main stage and the Second Street side stage, adjacent to Bonfire Brewing in Eagle. Past musical acts include the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, SunSquabi, Robert Randolph & The Family Band as well as the Sam Bush Band. The 2018 lineup is yet to be released.

For more information, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.