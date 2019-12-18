Holiday Restaurant Specials: where to spend Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s in the Vail Valley

Let someone else do all the cooking and cleaning this year: here are restaurants doing it all for you.

Special to the Daily

When you’re vacationing away from home on Christmas, one of the greatest gifts of all is not having to cook or clean up after a big Christmas dinner. Let these Vail Valley restaurants do all that for you: here are restaurants with specials on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

This story will be updated with additional information as more becomes available.

Christmas Eve

Gessner

Specials, including soup, steak, sea bass and dessert are priced at $12, $75, $45 and $12 respectively.

Hosted from 5:30-10 p.m.

For reservations, call 970-479-1538 or visit grandhyattvail.com.

The Sonnenalp

Dinner is priced at $145 for adults, $69 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

Hosted from 5-9 p.m.

For more information call 970-479-5429 or email holidays@sonnenalp.com.

WYLD

There will be specially priced dishes, including Hamachi tartare, pan roasted cod and prime beef tenderloin, as well as an a la carte option.

Hosted from 5-10 p.m.

For reservations, call 970-343-1066 or email rcbgdining@ritzcarlton.com.

Christmas Day Brunch

Maya

Brunch is priced at $45 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-12.

Hosted from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Sonnenalp

Brunch is priced at $74 for adults, $34 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

For more information call 970-479-5429 or email holidays@sonnenalp.com.

Hosted starting at noon

Christmas Day Dinner

Gessner

Buffet dinner is priced at $75 for adults and $25 for children and features classic holiday favorites and modern flavors.

Hosted from 1-8 p.m.

For reservations, call 970-479-1538 or visit grandhyattvail.com.

Northside Kitchen

A take-home turkey dinner costs $29.95, including all the fixings. The entire dinner menu is also available.

Visit thenorthsidekitchen.com or call 970-949-1423.

The Sonnenalp

Dinner is priced at $145 for adults, $69 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

Hosted from 5-9 p.m.

For more information call 970-479-5429 or email holidays@sonnenalp.com.

WYLD

Dinner is priced at $145 per person and features a four-course menu with soup, second course a choice salmon, venison, duck and steak as entrées and dessert.

Hosted from 5-10 p.m.

For reservations, call 970-343-1066 or email rcbgdining@ritzcarlton.com.

8100

Buffet dinner is $130 for adults and $40 for children 12 and under and features slow-roasted ham, orange honey ham, prime rib, oysters, mussels, king crab legs and more.

Hosted from 1-8 p.m.

For reservations call 970-827-6600.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

Gessner

An extensive and exclusive dinner menu varies in price and has options for those following alternative diets. There is also an afterparty starting at 9 p.m.

Hosted from 5:30-10 p.m.

For reservations, call 970-479-1538 or visit grandhyattvail.com.

Maya

Dinner is priced at $110 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-12.

Hosted starting at 5 p.m.

Call 970-790-5500 for reservations.