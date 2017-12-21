Holiday roundup: Where to see Santa, live music & more

It's the most wonderful, busy time of the year.

With the holidays in full swing, here's a look at some of the activities happening across the Vail Valley Friday, Dec. 22. Stop by and see Santa, join the annual Lantern Walk, enjoy holiday music and more.

Enjoy the holidays in Vail, where every day is Christmas.

Santa and Carolers At Riverwalk

Friday, Dec. 22, 5:30 p.m.

'Tis the season at The Riverwalk at Edwards, with an appearance from Santa and his reindeer, carolers and other holiday activities. Santa will read stories and take Christmas wishes until 7 p.m. All events are free and take place in the Riverwalk backyard.

28th annual Pat Hamilton and Peter Vavra Christmas Concert

Friday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

The fundraiser for the Vail Valley Salvation Army at the Beaver Creek Chapel also includes talented local musicians Sally Peterson, Galen Jacobs, Brent Gordon, Nancy Wright, Jeff Layman and Joe Biani. The concert features lots of holiday favorites along with several of Hamilton's own compositions. Admission is a $25 donation to the Salvation Army. For more information, call 970-376-1231.

Renegade Sons at Ale House

Friday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.

Local band Renegade Sons perform a free show at the Vail Ale House for some Christmas merry-making.

Paper Lantern Making Workshop

Friday, Dec. 22, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Create your own lantern for the Holiday Lantern Walk at the Vail Public Library with local paper artist Helen Hiebert. RSVP to meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344.

Holiday Lantern Walk

Friday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.

The annual lantern walk starts in Vail Village and is free. LED lights for your lantern and other treats will be distributed before the walk. The short, jolly procession through Vail Village includes illuminated lanterns and music.

Vail Winterfest Ice Theater grand opening

Friday, Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m.

The 11th annual Ice Theater is a free and family-friendly cinematic experience. Lounge in oversized ice chairs while enjoying film projections on a screen created in ice. Opening night will show "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1996).

Live holiday jazz

Friday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Local students Peter and Dash return to Prosit in Avon playing holiday jazz with some standard classics from 7 to 10 p.m.

Edwards Holiday Cookie Contest

Have a winning cookie recipe? Enter your favorite homemade cookies into the annual cookie contest. Drop off one dozen cookies at Kitchen Collage of Vail Valley at The Riverwalk at Edwards by 5 p.m. Judging will be at 5:30 p.m. along with cookies and cocoa.

Holiday music, holiday story time

Friday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.

Local duo the Fabulous Femmes perform holiday music at 5 p.m. at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. At 6 p.m., "Twas the Night Before Christmas" is read at story time.

OTHER Upcoming HOLIDAY EVENTS

Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol'

Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The Christmas classic at the Vilar Performing Arts Center sees 40-year theater veteran Scott H. Severance as Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and misery of fellows. Cost is $65 for adults and $35 for children. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

Create holiday crafts

Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Alpine Arts Center presents a class at the Vail Public Library to create holiday crafts to take home. Cost is $20 for materials and instruction. Children must be accompanied by an adult, but all ages are welcome. RSVP at 970-926-2732.

See Santa and Ralph the elf

Saturday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Santa visits The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon, along with his elf.

Christmas story readalongs

Saturday, Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m.

Hear local celebrities read Christmas stories in WhoVail — a life-sized gingerbread house inspired by the Dr. Seuss classic "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

WinterFest at Beaver Creek

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 23-24, Beaver Creek's annual WinterFest festivities include visits with Santa from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., a performance by the Original Dickens Carolers, live ice carving demonstration and more. Visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Sleigh ride dinners

Sunday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

At 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott, horse-drawn sleighs await. They'll pick you up at your hotel, or drive yourself. First up is a warm drink and bowl of chili before snuggling up for a sleigh ride beneath the skies. Upon return, a buffet awaits. Go on as many sleigh rides as you'd like, and live music will be provided by a solo guitarist. Cost is $85 for adults; $75 for seniors and military; $50 for kids ages 5 to 12; and $25 for kids ages 2 to 4. Visit http://www.4eagleranch.com.

Visit with Santa at WhoVail

Sunday, Dec. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

Get photos with Santa and last-minute gift requests inside WhoVail — a life-sized gingerbread house inspired by the Dr. Seuss classic "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

Screening of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Sunday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

Accompanied by live music, The Westin in Avon presents a showing of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Adult drop-in pickleball

Monday, Dec. 25

Check out the new pickleball floor at the Avon Recreation Center on Christmas Day. The sport combines badminton, tennis and pingpong and is for all ages and abilities. Teams are made nightly. Cost is a $5 drop-in fee.