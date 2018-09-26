Holiday Series returning to the Vilar in Beaver Creek
September 26, 2018
Celebrating the holiday season in Beaver Creek is not complete without attending one of the many spectacular shows and performances at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC). This winter, VPAC invites audiences of all ages to experience good tidings and great music and more at the 2018 Holiday Series.
This year's Holiday Series will feature Spanish Brass on Friday, Dec. 21, Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" on Sunday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 24, Santa's Circus on Thursday, Dec. 27, The Beach Boys on Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 29. And Vanessa Williams on Sunday, Dec. 30.
Tickets are on sale Thursday, Sept. 27 at http://www.vilarpac.org.
