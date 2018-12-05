Holiday Sweater Run returns

Join Vail Recreation District for the 2019 Vail Holiday Sweater Run on Saturday, Dec. 15. The festive and family-friendly race starts at 8 a.m. at Checkpoint Charlie, otherwise known as the International Bridge in Vail Village. The course will take runners on a two-and-a-half mile loop around Vail Village, Forest Road, Beaver Dam Road and Lionshead, with a hot chocolate station along the way. Furry friends are encouraged to join. Don't forget to get out your worst holiday sweater for the race.

Prizes will be awarded for best sweater, best team, best mustache and more. all paritipants will receive a gift to take home.

The race will cost $10 for registered kids ($15 day-of), $20 for registered adults ($25 day-of), $50 for a family of four ($60 day-of) and $70 for a non-family group of four adults ($90 day-of).