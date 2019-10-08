Holocaust survivor, psychologist and author Dr. Edith Eva Eger will visit CMC Edwards tomorrow

A Holocaust survivor, Eger will give a presentation at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

There are few people alive today who endured the atrocities of the Holocaust. Psychologist Dr. Edith Eva Eger, a 92-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, is one of them.

Throughout her life and her psychology practice, Eger has found that her experience living through the horrors of war has inspired her to help others deal with trauma and loss.

Her story and the stories of her patients affirm that, despite circumstances, all of us have a choice to forgive and to heal.

Eger’s memoir, “The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” has charted on the New York Times-bestseller list and is Colorado Mountain College’s Common Reader this year. The college’s community reading program brings together faculty, staff, students and community members to read and to attend author talks.

Copies of Eger’s book are available at local libraries and bookstores.

Online, the book is available at bit.ly/2OVjh8A. Eger will give free presentations at two locations in October, at CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs today and at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards on Thursday. Both talks are at 7 p.m.

Her Spring Valley talk will be streamed live at CMC campuses and through the college’s website.

For more information, go to coloradomtn.edu/common-reader or call 800-621-8559.