Homestake Peak School drama club presents ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’ this weekend

if you go ... What: “Shrek The Musical Jr.” When: Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday, Dec, 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Where: Homestake Peak School, EagleVail Cost: $8 More information: Visit hpsdrama.org.

Fairy tale lovers and Farquaad followers, join the Homestake Peak School’s drama club Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for a production of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” Students in grades three to eight are putting on the musical based on the Dreamworks movie series. The show is directed by Sandy Apps and produced by Sacha McGuire, Mary Blair, Julie Terrell and Tara Walters.

Play attendants will follow the cast through dragon keeps and sunflower fields full of all your beloved characters ranging from Donkey to Shrek himself, with all roles vocally coached by Debra Swain.

“Shrek the Musical Jr.” is full of fun, laughter and surprises along with song, dance, and romance.

Tickets are on sale now at showtix4u.com/events/16006. Use the link to get a discounted three-pack, or purchase tickets the day of the show at the cafeteria doors for $8 per ticket.