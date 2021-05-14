Homestake Peak School students performing ‘101 Dalmatians Jr.’ at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Homestake Peak School third- through fifth-grade drama students are excited to perform “101 Dalmatians Junior” at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

On the streets of London, there are many types of dogs. Chihuahuas, poodles, boxers and more. Near Regents Park, in a cozy little house, live Anita and Roger, their Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita and their puppies. Finally, in an evil lair lives Cruella De Vil. This selfish bachelorette and her two henchmen are on a mission — a mission for a fur coat. But in order to succeed, she needs more fur — fur that can be found near Regents Park, in a cozy little house full of puppies. Can the dogs of London band together and disband Cruella’s evil plan before the puppies are lost?

Find out what happens as the dogs of London come together to fight for a common cause in Homestake Peak School’s production of “101 Dalmatians Junior.” Outside of telling a captivating story full of fun songs that are sure to become your show favorites, this play showcases how international dogs unite for the preservation of all dogs and the resistance to becoming fur coats. Even better, the show will be staged in front of a gorgeous backdrop, the Colorado Rocky Mountains, as the Homestake Peak School third- through fifth-grade drama students have the privilege of performing at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

If you like an evening showing, watch the show Wednesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Or, if you prefer a nice matinee performance, make sure to drop by Saturday, May 22 — doors open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 3:30.

Support these amazing, hardworking students who have battled COVID-19 restrictions and small group rehearsals to get to where they are, and buy show tickets for $10 (adult) or $8 (kids) (under 3 goes free). You can buy tickets at the amphitheater or online at hpsdrama.org/ticket-sales . But hurry, tickets are limited and you don’t want to miss out!





On behalf of the entire cast of “101 Dalmatians Junior,” we hope to see you there!