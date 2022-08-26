Hoohah wins People’s Choice Award

Hoohah is known for its fun and colorful designs on vintage skiwear.

A local skiwear designer who is turning heads on the slopes also caught the attention of savvy fashionistas at Denver Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer Challenge event on Aug. 20. Anna Tedstrom brought her colorful retro styles and won the votes to earn the People’s Choice Award and a spot in the Denver Fashion Week’s Fall 2002 show on Nov. 17.

Denver Fashion Week is Colorado’s largest fashion showcase featuring national brands, up-and-coming designers, local shops, and all the hairstylists, makeup artists, and models that bring the clothes to life. Although Tedstrom had been following the DFW happenings, they were the ones who reached out to her.

“In Dolly We Trust” is embroidered into the Hoohah jacket, paying tribute to the iconic Dolly Parton.

“I signed up for their mailing list to hear about upcoming events and they reached out to me asking if I’d like to be a part of their Emerging Designer Competition,” Tedstrom said.

Tedstrom, who grew up in Vail, started Hoohah with the mission to create fun, vintage-inspired ski clothes that embody the playful spirit of skiing that she fell in love with as a kid. While at college at Parsons School of Design in New York City, Tedstrom loved shopping for vintage items and started tailoring and fixing garments she’d find on shopping trips. She studied product design at Parsons and that technical design background helped her launch her idea.

Anna Tedstrom left the valley after high school to attend Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Her outfits contain colorful flowers and ruffles, western flair and conversation-starting embellishments.

“Many of the girls in the show came up to us while we were prepping to tell us how excited they were about the brand, saying our designs were ‘so happy!’ I think people were drawn to the vibrant colors and our nostalgic silhouettes from the 60s and 70s,” Tedstrom said.

Tedstrom said she is excited to be featured in the fashion show in November and was inspired by the other designers and those involved in the event.

“The other teams were run by incredibly talented female entrepreneurs. It was so fun to meet them and see their ideas come to life on the runway,” Tedstrom said. “And the crowd was full of creative people in extravagant outfits. Some looked like they stepped out of ‘Alice and Wonderland’”

Hoohah designer Anna Tedstrom walks the runway at Denver Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer Challenge on Aug. 20.

After the fashion event on Nov. 17, what’s next for Hoohah?

“We could not be more excited to get back on the slopes this winter. Many of our one-of-a-kind upcycled styles make their debut on the slopes of Vail and Beaver Creek. If you see us hootin’ and hollerin’ in our vibrant retro styles come say howdy!”

To get tickets to Denver Fashion Week, check out DenverFashionWeek.com/Tickets . To learn more about Hoohah, follow them on Instagram and Pinterest.