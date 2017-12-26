Horton Fine Art’s 400-pound ‘Easy Bear’ to be finished during demonstration Dec. 28-29

You wouldn't expect to see a bear wandering the Vail Valley in December, would you? After all, any self-respecting bear during this season is somewhere safe and warm, curled up hibernating the winter away — except for one.

This particular fellow wears a coat of clay, a wonderfully engaging grin and he's built so, when finished and cast, you can sit comfortably on his hind leg with your back leaning against his very ample (and cozy) midriff. From this perch you can soak up the sunshine, ponder life or just listen to the birds. He's called "Easy Bear," an interactive 400-pound bronze sculpture that's meant to delight from far away or close up.

"Easy Bear," a work in progress, is the latest creation of the Vail Daily's 2017 Best of Vail Local Artist, Jesse Horton.

"I've been working on this bear in my own studio the last few months," Horton said. "Now it's time to see the public's reaction."

The public is invited to watch Horton put the finishing touches on "Easy Bear" at Horton Fine Art in Beaver Creek Village, where the artist will be at work during a two-day demonstration of sculpture and bronze making on Dec. 28-29, along with oil painters Chula Beauregard and Kate Kiesler.