Vail Chamber: Believe in your business, believe in yourself

Believe in yourself; don't let anything stand in your way. In my opinion, this is the number one rule in business and life. Keep this in mind when you make decisions or take actions.

If you set out to succeed, sooner or later you will be enrolled in "the school of hard knocks" to learn your lessons. End your countless complaints: The bank won't finance me, this, that and the other thing never line up for me. Stop writing sad stories: Others fall into fantastic deals that never come my way, why should I try … Excuses get you nowhere; "I lack that," "I don't have enough time or help," "I would be able to do this if that would happen," "I'm too old, too young, too fat, too thin …" Wrong, wrong, wrong, these are lame excuses — stop whining. We would all prefer smooth sailing, but that is very unlikely. Get off your butt, face what seems impossible and get it done. Some of us deal with more issues than others, but everyone faces difficulties. Whether you are hit with one irritating thing after another or take a hard smash to your blindside, pick up the pieces and go on. Even those fortunate to be blessed with windfalls face trials when trying to hold on to what they have. Instead of dismally comparing yourself to other people or circumstances, be inspired by your goals. Ladies and gentlemen, life is tough we all have obstacles, pushing through adversity is what matters.

This article may benefit many readers, but I take special aim at those who disagree with me. If you think I am dead wrong, good! If reading this gets you angry, good! This article is for you! Heed what I'm stating, try what I propose. An optimistic attitude is a major key for success. Trust me, aim your sites high, if you are willing to work hard, you can accomplish more than you ever envisioned. Goals take time and ingenious effort. If you think you have put in a 100 percent but fall short of your ideals, search within yourself until you find more. Solutions are in that creative mind of yours. When doors close, use your knowledge and experience to open different doors. Prodigious dreams are born from what appear to be dead-ends. Setbacks are not failures, they are seeds planted for future successes. Let adversity inspire you. Hold your head high you are never done or defeated, unless you stop trying.

Examples of what I am saying are numerous: If Bill Gates had given up after his first business endeavors failed; we would not have his phenomenal venture Microsoft. Franklin D. Roosevelt, although paralyzed from devastating effects of Polio, went on to become the 32nd President of the United States. The only President elected to four terms, valiantly leading our country through some of the most turbulent times in history. Author Stephen King's first book was rejected 30 times; if not for his wife's encouragement he would not have pursued writing, and would not be an award-winning author selling millions of copies of his novels. Instead of allowing family misfortune and homelessness as a child dictate a bleak future, Jim Carey became a successful comedian and actor. New York Time's best selling author Kris Carr fought and has been winning against stage four cancer for almost a decade and a half. She did not let cancer bring her down. She fought adversity, faced it and turned it to success, becoming a leading expert on living a healthy life. Thomas Edison faced an educational system that did not recognize his genius. Not letting negativity rule his character, he developed a tenacious life ethic that changed the world. As an inventor, Edison made 1,000 unsuccessful attempts at creating the incandescent light bulb. When a reporter asked, "How did it feel to fail 1,000 times?" Edison replied, "I didn't fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was an invention of 1,000 steps." Wow, what a positive mindset. Countless others have overcome adversity and become tremendously successful. If they could do it so can you. I am not saying become a superstar. I am saying: believe in yourself.

Develop a positive mindset, push out negative thoughts the second they enter your head. You are the master of what you think. Your success starts in your head. Positive thinking works. Thoughts dictate actions; you are the ruler of your actions. Be thorough, cross your t's and dot your i's. Be wary but take calculated risks don't let aspirations slip through your fingers. Dig in deeper, try harder — persistence leads to accomplishments. Don't end up being one of the moaners and groaners who could have and should have, but didn't.

I may not know you personally, but I believe in you even if you don't believe in yourself yet. I have gone through rough spots and felt like throwing in the towel, but I toughed it out, worked hard and attained goals. I know positive thinking works. So, yes I believe you in you. Believe in yourself; don't let anything stand in your way.

Cabal Yarne is the owner of Arriesgado Clothing Company in Lionshead. He is a VCBA board member.