Hot Summer Nights free concert series starts June 18 with BoomBox

The Hot Summer Nights lineup tries to incorporate a mix of up-and-coming artists as well as established acts that fans would recognize. It will run on Tuesdays from June 18 to Aug. 27.

Special to the Daily

Running select Tuesdays June 18 through Aug. 27, the Moe’s Original Bar B Q Hot Summer Nights free concert series in Vail Valley is picking back up again for the summer.

BoomBox will kick off the series this coming Tuesday with a chill blend of backbeat-infused dance together with soulful blues and rock. Songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Zion Rock Godchaux is the man behind the act. BoomBox is playing several other dates this summer, most notably the Electric Forest Festival in Rothland, Michigan.

The Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the series each year, tries to mix in new artists with bigger, more recognizable names when composing the lineup. The other artists making their way to Vail this summer to perform in the Hot Summer Nights series are The Wailers, Jackie Greene Band, Big Something, The California Honeydrops and Bone Diggers.

Each year, the series is free to the public and held at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Attendees can pack a picnic and relax on the lawn during the concert, or take advantage of Gore Creek Concessions. The Amphitheater also has a full-service bar and grab-and-go snacks. Installed last year, the new big-screen display gives concertgoers a more close-up view of the stage during the show.

Hot Summer Nights isn’t the only way to catch free music in the valley this summer. Starting July 10, the Nottingham Park & Pavillion in Avon will feature free music at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. There will be food trucks on-site. The Minturn Concert Series, starting on July 11 and running on Thursdays thereafter, offers free, family-friendly music from 6-8 p.m. at the Little Beach Park and Amphitheater. The sixth annual Vail Summer Bluegrass Series is free starts on June 26 with a performance from Denver’s Trout Steak Revival.