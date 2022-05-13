Hot Summer Nights returns to The Amp this summer on June 21

The High Hawks will play Hot Summer Nights on June 21.

There’s nothing quite like our hot summer nights – especially in the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado after a long winter season. Pair the inviting seasonal weather with free weekly concerts at the The Amp in Vail, and you have the annual Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concerts, kicking off June 21.

The Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights, a project of the Vail Valley Foundation, is a free annual concert series hosted primarily on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout the summer, creating a cultural gathering place in the heart of Vail for locals and visitors alike to enjoy an evening out. The iconic Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (The Amp) presents an exceptional and diverse array of performing arts, music and cultural experiences for the community and guests who visit from around the world.

Reggae band The Elovaters will play Hot Summer Nights on Aug. 23.

This year’s Hot Summer Nights lineup features The High Hawks (June 21); brother-sister duo Jocelyn & Chris (June 28); Tusk, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute (July 5); country musician Hayes Carll (July 19); nine-piece Latin funk orchestra Grupo Fantasma (Aug. 18); reggae band The Elovaters (Aug. 23); and the North Mississippi Allstars led by the Dickinson brothers (Aug. 30).

Jocelyn & Chris will play Hot Summer Nights June 28.

Some pro tips for first timers and returning concertgoers for Hot Summer Nights:

•Bring lawn chairs: While there is open pavilion seating, there’s nothing quite like taking in a show from the spacious lawn at The Amp. Lawn chairs are checked at the gates and must be short enough to not allow a softball to roll underneath it – to be mindful of others in the venue.

•Bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn: The Amp has top-notch concessions with everything from burgers and tacos to a full bar with premium beverages.

•Dress in layers: The Rocky Mountains of Colorado are known for drastic changes in temperatures, especially as the sun sets. Be prepared to stay outside after the sun goes down.