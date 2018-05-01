Hotel Talisa in Vail appoints Jay R. Spickelmier as executive chef

VAIL — With more than 15 years of experience in restaurant and hospitality industries, Jay R. Spickelmier has been appointed as executive chef at Hotel Talisa in Vail, overseeing the hotel's culinary operations, including the Gessner restaurant.

Spickelmier, a native of Denver, joined the hotel in 2011, when it was Vail Cascade, as the chef de cuisine. He remained with the property through the $65 million renovation when it re-opened in 2017 as Hotel Talisa.

"I truly enjoyed being a part of Hotel Talisa, Vail's renovation and grand opening," Spickelmier said. "I look forward to this next chapter and am thrilled to have the opportunity to further elevate the dining experience at Gessner."

About Spickelmier

Spickelmier formally began his career in Boulder at The Boulder Cafe and the iconic Flagstaff House. He has worked at various high-end restaurants and hotels through the years, earning a Zagat Award and winning The Westword's Mile High Chef Competition.

"Jay has been an integral member of the Hotel Talisa Vail team and is very deserving of this new position," said John Garth, area managing director. "Chef Spickelmier is extremely passionate about food and we are excited for him to infuse his energy and enthusiasm into Hotel Talisa Vail's culinary offerings. Our team is dedicated to providing guests timeless memories and we are positive Chef Spickelmier will do this with his culinary creations."