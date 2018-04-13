Hotel Talisa launches inaugural summer rituals and traditions

Hotel Talisa is offering a special Staycation Experience for stays through June 14 for $169 per night, including a $50 resort credit. To reserve, book online at http://www.hoteltalisa.com or call 800-420-2424 and mention the rate code: localco. The deal is based on availability. Through Sept. 30, the hotel is also offering a 20 percent discount on stays for Colorado residents.

Hotel Talisa enters its first full summer with a list of new activities and experiences including Apres Everyday featuring its signature Moet Flutes & Frites and a champagne sabering daily.

Apres Everyday at Hotel Talisa also includes a specialty lemonade station, passed gourmet macaroons, passed bubbles, fireside s'more roasts, children programming, Yoga on the Gore and more.

For more information and for weekly updates, visit http://www.hoteltalisa.com.

SUMMER SCHEDULE

Coffee & Casting on the Gore

Set on the Creekside lawn overlooking Gore, complimentary weekly casting demonstration take place with local anglers from Vail Valley Anglers. Guests will learn the basics about the valley's fly-fishing offerings and can reserve guided excursions to take their practice on the water — by boat, hiking or biking to scenic fly-fishing waters.

Morning Yoga on the Gore

Enjoy the serenity of Gore Creek and the mountain landscape with a complimentary relaxing and rejuvenating morning yoga session on the Creekside lawn.

Apres Everyday

More than just the typical social hour, Hotel Talisa is making the best of apres a way of life. Apres Everyday begins at 4 p.m. with passed gourmet macaroons and specialty lemonade station with daily champagne bottle sabering at 4:30 p.m. and passed bubbly and s'more roasts throughout the week.

Moet Flutes & Frites

This weekly tradition offers the opportunity to enjoy glasses of Moet with housemade pommes frites, featured during apres throughout the week.

Saturday Poolside Soirees

Featuring barbecue, live music and beverages from noon to 3 p.m., the pool parties are for families and friends.

Sunday Brunch with Live Entertainment

Sip a mimosa or bloody Mary as you savor the alpine influenced flavors on the Sunday brunch menu and enjoy live entertainment in Gessner.

For questions or to make a reservation at Hotel Talisa, contact a reservations specialist at 800-420-2424 or click the reservations button above to book online.