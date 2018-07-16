How country feels: Gypsum Daze presents headliner Randy Houser, celebrates wagonload of family fun

It's highly unlikely that he knew it, but when singer Randy Houser released his hit single "How Country Feels" in 2013, he was describing the locale where he will be performing this weekend ­— Gypsum Daze.

Every summer, the quiet downvalley community roars to life when it presents is namesake celebration. From a Saturday country music concert that attracts thousands to a family fishing event that brings in dozens, the celebration truly is how country feels.

"Every year we try to have a theme that brings forward something unique about Gypsum," said Krista DeHerrera, special projects manager for the town. "We are the county's last bastion of ranching here in Gypsum and so we are how country feels."

Concert headliner

Houser will have plenty of material to showcase at Gypsum Daze. He has sold more than five million singles and his hits list include No. 1 chart toppers "Like a Cowboy," "We Went" and the afore cited "How Country Feels."

The New York Times describes Houser's vocals as "wholly different, thicker and more throbbing — a caldron bubbling over." Houser spent the majority of 2017 in the studio working on his next album, due out in 2018.

Before Houser takes the stage, venerable country music star Tracy Lawrence will start the evening's entertainment. Lawrence has sold more than 5 million albums and has 11 chart-topping singles including "Paint Me a Birmingham," "Sticks and Stones," "If the Good Die Young" and "Texas Tornado."

The gates open at 6 p.m. and Lawrence will take the stage at 7 p.m.

While the concert is the centerpiece of Gypsum Daze, the three-day event includes lots of family activities around town. However, there is one notable change for 2018. The traditional Gypsum Shooting Sports Family day event has been canceled this year, due to local Stage 2 fire restrictions.