How giving back to your community relates to sustainability

Walking Mountains Science Center's mission is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education.

According to a 2008 study published by the London School of Economics, individuals who volunteer more reported higher levels of health and happiness. When we talk about sustainability, we often mention the three Ps: people, planet, profit, or the three Es: environment, economy, social equity.

For the month of October, Walking Mountains Science Center is highlighting the benefits of thinking local for our environment, our economy and our community. This week, Walking Mountains is highlighting social sustainability. Social sustainability is about supporting a "diverse and equitable community that successfully meets the basic needs of all residents."

Three Tips For What You Can Do

1. Volunteer

There are more than 500 nonprofits in Eagle County. Volunteering is a way everyone can get involved and give back to the local community as well as promote social sustainability.

2. Give Back

Whether through food, clothes, monetary donations or otherwise, giving back is a great way to keep resources local while supporting fellow community members and local organizations.

3. Talk

Have discussions with your neighbors and community members about sustainability and social issues. Identify the challenges and opportunities that you could address to make positive changes in your community.