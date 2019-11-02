How terroir influences the flavors in hops, told through a tasty Colorado beer experiment
This fall, a robust hop harvest in Colorado left David Lin at Comrade Brewing with a dilemma.
Two Western Slope farms approached him with hops fresh from the bine for the Denver brewery’s award-winning Superdamp IPA.
The beer — known as a wet hop or fresh hop — arrives once a year at harvest time when cones are picked at farms and rushed to breweries, where they are put into the beer in less than 24 hours.
It’s a significant undertaking, but Lin embraced the bounty. “I said, ‘Let’s make two this year and see how they turn out,’” he recalled.
The two batches represented more than a beer lover’s dream — it served as one of the only Colorado brewing experiments in hop terroir.
Read more via The Colorado Sun.
