How to enjoy a Vail Valley weekend without big events, large crowds or screen time

Coronavirus concerns have shut down major events not only in Eagle County, but across America. Local casualties include the Roundup River Ranch Superhero Ski Day, Pink Vail and many more; national ones include sports leagues, conferences like SXSW and E3, Broadway shows in New York City and more.

Just because there’s cause for concern in public spaces doesn’t mean this weekend should be all doom and gloom. Reducing stress is important to maintaining a healthy immune system and not getting coronavirus, and spending time with family on other things can help.

But everyone knows the easiest way to spend time together is to bond over something electronic: watch a movie, play a video game, etc. Time to switch it up, because guess what, expressing creativity also reduces stress.

Here are some very Vail Valley ways to enjoy a weekend without big events and without defaulting to screen time.

Buy a puzzle from the Bookworm of Edwards.

This works for both the locals and the visitors: doing puzzles on vacation is a time-tested classic and it’s not connected to a screen, and visitors can feel good about supporting a local business that gives back to the community.

When entering the store, follow public health guidelines issued by government agencies: wash your hands, avoid touching your face and if sick, wear a mask. The Bookworm is equipped with two bathrooms.

Go snowshoeing.

Snowshoeing offers a great opportunity to enjoy winter sports in a secluded, quiet place rather than the bustling slopes.

Chris McLennan | Vail Resorts

There may be some other people on the trails, but crossing paths with another small group is much less dangerous than crossing paths with hundreds of people. Bring your own equipment and try some of Walking Mountains’ favorite trails: Meadow Mountain in Minturn and East Lake Creek in Edwards.

If crossing paths with another group, try to put as much distance between yourselves as you can, ideally 6 feet.

Simulate local capitalism with Vail Monopoly.

Vail has so many well known and history-rich locations that a Monopoly game could be made based on the city; nothing like that could ever happen to the places I’ve lived in before.

Photo courtesy of USAopoly

The Vail-themed version of the classic buying-and-selling game is available for purchase at local retailers, including the Avon Walmart, as well as on the Vail Daily website at vaildaily.com/product/monopoly. Plus, it makes a good keepsake.

Try to name as many runs at Vail and Beaver Creek as you can.

All you need for this one is pen, paper and a trail map, which can be picked up at ticket offices and other spots at each mountain. Set a timer for 2-5 minutes, and see who from your group can name the most. Extend the fun by playing tournament style and setting brackets and prizes for the winner – a DIY alternative to the officially-cancelled March Madness, just without the basketball. You could also try this with restaurants in the Vail and Beaver Creek Villages.

Recreate your Vail Valley story in comic form.

Calling artists of all ages for this one: everyone has a reason how and why they ended up here. Immortalize yours by drawing it out, frame by frame, and preserving it for posterity. You could just use pencil, or pick up some art supplies from local retailers: Apline Arts Center in Edwards has a great selection of artist-grade supplies, and Walmart will definitely have plenty of options for kids.