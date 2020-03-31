How to go stargazing in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic

With all this extra free time, some might be itching to go on an adventure. Backcountry skiing is certainly an option, and so is hiking, but travel as a whole has been strongly advised against during the coronavirus pandemic. But there is one adventure you can go on in the state of Colorado that won’t be harmful to the community: stargazing.

The Colorado Tourism Office has partnered with small towns in the San Luis Valley to promote stargazing in the area. Some of the spots they’ve chosen are International Dark-Sky Association Designated Communities, meaning the community has shown an “exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky,” according to the certification board. In addition to human-initiated protective measures, these areas in the San Luis Valley have great stargazing due to an atmospheric combination of high elevation and low humidity.

On the CTO’s Colorado Stargazing page at colorado.com/coloradostargazing, the viewing spots are organized on a map, and below, each spot receives a detailed description, as well as local events (which could be canceled: check ahead) and hiking trails. The spots are: Westcliffe and Silver Cliff; Lake City, which is closest to Eagle County; Creede; Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve; Crestone; La Veta and Cuchara.

The stars and galaxy as seen from Rocky Mountain National Park.

Jeremy Thomas | Special to the Daily

Here are some stargazing tips, from the Colorado Tourism Office:

