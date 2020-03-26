Everyone has their favorite local business, a friend that has started their own small business. Starting a local business is exciting, for both you and the business owner. You get to see them follow their dreams, and the business owner gets to make a living providing a great product or service for their community.

Eagle County tries to support these local businesses in any way possible. Times are tough right now during the coronavirus pandemic, and local businesses are suffering due to non-essential business closures and take-out and delivery-only mandates for restaurants and bars.

Here are some easy ways you can contribute to the success of your favorite local business or organization. Best of all, these things are free and take very little time and effort.

Even if you can’t interact with your favorite businesses in person, you can still interact online.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

Talk about your favorite local businesses. Word of mouth remains the most powerful and most impactful form of advertising for small businesses. It’s easy, just start talking. Talk about your experience, what you liked, how you felt afterward, and encourage the people you’re talking with to go check it out for themselves. Better yet, invite them to go with you.

Shout them out on social media. Ahhh social media: a constant stream of entertainment and announcements. Love it or hate it, it’s here to stay and has a huge impact on how a community gets and shares information. Here’s your shot to spread the good word about your favorite local business to your friends. Post a picture, share a video, or write a post about your experience. Doing so gives local businesses instant credibility and increases the chance others will share in the excitement with you. Maybe they’ll follow you back. That’s some serious street cred.

Engage on social media. Maybe you’re not into the idea of posting yourself, but you can still boost them on social media. Whatever platform you are using, chances are your favorite local business has a presence. Give your favorite local businesses content a like, comment or share. Doing so increases their content’s reach, allowing it to be put in front of more people. This is good for their business’s reputation and assures them that spending time putting out social media content is not wasted.

Write an online review. Have you ever Googled a company before you did business with them? Of course you have. It’s not 1920. With online reviews being a dominant form of reputation building, writing one yourself can help other locals decide how they want to engage business. Writing a review doesn’t have to be a lengthy process. Simply search the business in Google, Facebook, Yelp, or any other review platform and start sharing your experience. These types of testimonials are priceless for local business and help generate a buzz around their offerings.

Tag your friends. Tagging your friends in online posts is the fastest way to share your favorite business’s online content. If you see a post or article that you think a friend would be interested in, simply tag them in the comments section. Whomever you tag will get a notification that they’ve been tagged in a post and because the tag is coming from you it’s almost like your passing a secret note to them.