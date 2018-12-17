How to make your Christmas more environmentally friendly

Fact: According to an article published by the University of Stanford, If every American family wrapped just 3 presents in reused materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields. Everyone loves the cheer, excitement, and good tidings of Christmas, but Americans have a larger environmental impact during the holiday season than during the rest of the year. Check out the three tips below and do some research on your own to have the greenest Christmas possible.

Three Things You Can Do

Shopping: When shopping for Christmas gifts, shop local stores and look for locally made products. Also consider buying used from antique or second-hand stores, creating DIY presents, making a donation in another's name, or re-gift. Aim for quality over quantity and remember that it doesn't have to be new or store-bought to be awesome.

Wrapping: Many kinds of wrapping paper are not recyclable so get creative and use an alternative to traditional wrapping paper. Cereal boxes, newspaper, jars, old rags or clothes, reusable shopping bags and old calendar or day planner pages all make fun and easy alternatives.

Trees: Get a real one! It is not Christmas without a Christmas tree but not all trees are created equal. Plastic trees are usually not recyclable and have a greater environmental footprint than real trees. If you want to take it to the next level, get a tree from a local farmer or choose an indoor conifer species that you can use year after year.