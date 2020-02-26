How to watch the Burton US Open from outside Vail

The 38th annual Burton US Open is underway in Vail, featuring four days of halfpipe and slopestyle competition through Saturday. For the first time, coverage is available in 4K on DIRECTV — in addition to being available on BurtonUSOpen.com and on Red Bull TV.

Coverage includes the slopestyle and halfpipe semifinals during the week as well as the finals on Friday and Saturday.

The coverage will include commentary by hosts Sal Masekela, Tina Dixon and Tom Monterosso providing all the best insight, access and behind-the-scenes action, with support from Olympians Kelly Clark and Louie Vito.

The broadcast will be available in both English and Japanese language simulcast on Red Bull TV.

If in Vail, spectating at the venues is free.

Complete Burton US Open programming schedule (in global time zones)

Women’s Slopestyle Semifinals – Wednesday, February 26 th : 12:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. MST/9:00 a.m. PST/6:00 p.m. CET/2:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 27 th )

– Wednesday, February 26 : 2:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. MST/11:30 a.m. PST/8:30 p.m. CET/4:30 a.m. JST (Japan, February 27 ) Women’s Halfpipe Semifinals – Thursday, February 27 th : 12:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. MST/9:00 a.m. PST/6:00 p.m. CET/2:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 28 th )

– Thursday, February 27 : 2:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. MST/11:30 a.m. PST/8:30 p.m. CET/4:30 a.m. JST (Japan, February 28 ) Women’s Slopestyle Finals – Friday, February 28 th : 1:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. MST/10:00 a.m. PST/7:00 p.m. CET/3:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 29 th 🙂

– Friday, February 28 : 4:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. MST/1:00 p.m. PST/10:00 p.m. CET/6:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 29 ) Women’s Halfpipe Finals – Saturday, February 29 th : 1:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. MST/10:00 a.m. PST/7:00 p.m. CET/3:00 a.m. JST (Japan, March 1 st )

Also be sure the catch the 90-minute highlight progr a.m. as part of the Red Bull Signature Series on FS1, Sunday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST featuring the Burton U·S·Open halfpipe and slopestyle competitions.