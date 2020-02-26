How to watch the Burton US Open from outside Vail
The 38th annual Burton US Open is underway in Vail, featuring four days of halfpipe and slopestyle competition through Saturday. For the first time, coverage is available in 4K on DIRECTV — in addition to being available on BurtonUSOpen.com and on Red Bull TV.
Coverage includes the slopestyle and halfpipe semifinals during the week as well as the finals on Friday and Saturday.
The coverage will include commentary by hosts Sal Masekela, Tina Dixon and Tom Monterosso providing all the best insight, access and behind-the-scenes action, with support from Olympians Kelly Clark and Louie Vito.
The broadcast will be available in both English and Japanese language simulcast on Red Bull TV.
If in Vail, spectating at the venues is free.
Complete Burton US Open programming schedule (in global time zones)
- Women’s Slopestyle Semifinals – Wednesday, February 26th: 12:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. MST/9:00 a.m. PST/6:00 p.m. CET/2:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 27th)
- Men’s Slopestyle Semifinals – Wednesday, February 26th: 2:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. MST/11:30 a.m. PST/8:30 p.m. CET/4:30 a.m. JST (Japan, February 27th)
- Women’s Halfpipe Semifinals – Thursday, February 27th: 12:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. MST/9:00 a.m. PST/6:00 p.m. CET/2:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 28th)
- Men’s Halfpipe Semifinals – Thursday, February 27th: 2:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. MST/11:30 a.m. PST/8:30 p.m. CET/4:30 a.m. JST (Japan, February 28th)
- Women’s Slopestyle Finals – Friday, February 28th: 1:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. MST/10:00 a.m. PST/7:00 p.m. CET/3:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 29th🙂
- Men’s Slopestyle Finals – Friday, February 28th: 4:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. MST/1:00 p.m. PST/10:00 p.m. CET/6:00 a.m. JST (Japan, February 29th)
- Women’s Halfpipe Finals – Saturday, February 29th: 1:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. MST/10:00 a.m. PST/7:00 p.m. CET/3:00 a.m. JST (Japan, March 1st)
- Men’s Halfpipe Finals – Saturday, February 29th: 4:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. MST/1:00 p.m. PST/10:00 p.m. CET/6:00 a.m. JST (Japan, March 1st)
Also be sure the catch the 90-minute highlight progr a.m. as part of the Red Bull Signature Series on FS1, Sunday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST featuring the Burton U·S·Open halfpipe and slopestyle competitions.