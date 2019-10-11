I spent a night with ghost hunters in a Colorado gold mine and lived to tell this tale
Co-founder of XX Paranormal Communications: “We’re like journalists of the dead”
Darkness swallowed me the deeper I crept inside a former Breckenridge gold mine, but my other senses heightened. Water droplets slipping from ore-bearing rock above plunked on my hard hat. Mice skittered across a bygone minecart track below my feet.
Members of a ghost-hunting team surrounded me, cranking up a tool that swept across the AM/FM radio dials, searching for paranormal voices among the frequencies.
As the ghost hunters peppered potential spirits in the mine with inquiries one late September night, a voice rose above the radio static, coating my skin in goosebumps: “I’ll ask the questions.”
Dear reader, while that may seem like the retort of an irritable journalist, I can assure you the firm, feminine voice I captured on a crummy phone audio recording was not my own.
It would not be the only thing I couldn’t explain during my night tagging along with XX Paranormal Communications, an all-female paranormal research team in Colorado. But it would be the moment I most eagerly recounted to friends, colleagues and my mom, who wondered whether I had survived my night in a mountain mine chasing ghosts.
