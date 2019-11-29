Ice Castle construction in Dillon starts with icicle-growing

Construction is officially underway at a popular icy wonderland in Dillon, Colorado. Build crews at Ice Castles started growing and harvesting icicles on Monday, Nov. 25 to create the acre-sized attraction at Dillon Town Park.

Over the next 3-4 weeks, ice artisans will grow and harvest up to 10,000 icicles each day to build the winter experience. Each of those icicles is then hand-placed and sprayed with water. The process is repeated until the castles reach heights of about 30 feet.

The Utah-based company behind the attraction anticipates the Dillon location will open in the days surrounding Dec. 25, although exact opening dates are weather dependent.

“Mother Nature is our primary architect, and we are always amazed by what she allows us to create each season.” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis. “Our crew in Colorado has been working hard over the last few weeks laying out the castle’s design so we can build a unique, winter experience that is fun for people of all ages.”

The team of ice artisans in Dillon will spend a combined 4,000 hours this season dripping, shaping, and hand-placing the icicles, while embedding the structures with color-changing LED lights to create a life-size fairytale playground.

This is the third season for Ice Castles in Dillon. The attraction features ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, and towers of cascading waterfalls. For those interested in reserving tickets early, presale vouchers are currently available at https://icecastles.com/colorado/ until Monday, Dec. 2.

Dillon, Colorado is one of six Ice Castles locations in North America. Other locations include Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minnesota; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and Edmonton, Alberta.