Ice Castles in Dillon Town Park open for the season





The Ice Castles attraction in Dillon is now open for the season and operating at a limited capacity to promote social distancing. Masks are required for all guests and staff.

The annual display is an acre-sized interactive experience featuring ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen throns and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

This is the fourth season Ice Castles has built in Dillon Town Park, with several parking lots located nearby. The Colorado castle is one of four Ice Castles locations in North America, and the first to open for the season. Others are found in Utah, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

Tickets for adults are $17.99 on weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays) and $22.99 on weekends (Fridays through Sundays). Tickets for children, ages 4-11, are $12.99 on weekdays and $17.99 on weekends.

For more information and tickets, visit https://icecastles.com/colorado/.

Dillon Town Park is about 35 minutes from Vail on the way to Denver.