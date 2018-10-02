Ice castles returning to Dillon in December
October 2, 2018
A famed winter experience will return to Dillon, Colorado this season, bringing millions of tourism dollars with it.
Tens of thousands of people are projected to visit the Ice Castles in the Dillon location this winter, resulting in an economic impact of approximately $3 million for area businesses.
Beginning in late November, professional ice artisans will begin growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the life-size fairytale-like playgrounds. The Dillon Ice Castles location will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that reach up to 40 feet high.
LED lights frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice will be synced to music at night.
The Dillon Ice Castles' location is projected to open the end of December.
