Kids activities in Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Cheer, which is a celebration of the holiday season with a variety of family-friendly activities in the village near the Black Family Ice Rink.

After the slopes close Friday, head to the plaza level and ice rink to enjoy Sounds of the Season, featuring live music by Por La Paz on the Fountain Stage. Based in Denver, this trio has traveled the globe and will bring world beats to Beaver Creek from 4 to 7 p.m.

Beaver Creek hosts the weekly FunFest on Saturday, where kids can earn tokens to redeem prizes after running from one game tent to the next. The complimentary event begins at 4 p.m. and last call to exchange tokens for prizes is at 5:30 p.m.

See how snow and ice can be used as a medium for art. An ice carving demonstration will allow you to see these creations come to life in a short period of time. The Snow Creations event will happen between 4 and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, fans of the movie “Frozen” will be treated to a special event that features a visit from characters Anna and Elsa at 4:30 p.m. The film will be shown on a huge screen next to the ice rink. Blankets and snacks will be provided. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. with the movie starting at 5:15 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

10th Mountain Division Parade

To honor Vail’s heritage, Vail Mountain and the town of Vail will host the 10th Mountain Legacy Parade. On Friday at dusk, guests are invited to watch skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division ski trooper uniforms as they weave down the hill in a torchlight ski down to the base of Gondola One. The slopes near the base will be illuminated with a 10th Mountain Division logo and a film about this famed military group will be shown at Mountain Plaza along with fireworks.

Following the torchlight ski down, a parade of military veterans, also in traditional uniforms, will march from Gondola One down Bridge Street, across the Covered Bridge and will finish at the 10th Mountain statue along Gore Creek.

From there, guests are welcomed to the recently renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum, which will stay open after the parade for guests to visit and learn about Colorado’s ski history through the new 10th Mountain Division exhibit, the most comprehensive of its kind in the world.

The 10th Mountain Division is the winter warfare unit created by the United States Army during World War II that trained just south of Vail at Camp Hail. Comprised of mountaineers and expert skiers, the soldiers of the 10th fought in the northern Italian Alps. After the war, these outdoor enthusiasts became involved with the ski industry, which was quickly growing in America.

Pete Seibert, a veteran of the 10th Mountain Division, along with Earl Eaton, who worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps in Glenwood Springs, first climbed Vail Mountain during the winter of 1957 and looked down at the future Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls and the rest is history.

EpicMix Photographers will be available to take pictures of guests with the soldiers and hot chocolate and commemorative Legacy of Vail pins will be offered while they last. For more information, please visit http://www.vail.com.

Vail Winterfest

The most photographed place in Vail Village is typically the Covered Bridge on Bridge Street or the 10th Mountain Division soldier statue near Gore Creek, but right now I bet that the Vail Winterfest Ice and Light Installation is the biggest draw for Instagram-worthy photos.

After the sun goes down, head to the Gore Creek Promenade and view the spectacular ice art creations from ice sculptor Paul Wertin. The town of Vail’s Art in Public Places debuted his work last Sunday with a lantern walk procession to reveal celestial wonders through the integration of ice, snow, and light at this season’s 13th annual Vail Winterfest. In addition to the ice sculptures, the trees along Gore Creek and pedestrian bridge will be illuminated with programmed LED lighting due to a new collaboration between Art in Public Places and Alt Ethos, an innovative company out of Denver that fuses art with technology creating unforgettable immersive experiences.

The illumination begins daily at dusk and runs until 10:00 p.m. through January 20, 2020. For more information, visit http://www.artinvail.com.

Holiday shows at the Vilar

The Masters of Illusion will bring their wizardry to the stage of the Vilar Performing Arts Center for two shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. but as of press time, the shows were nearly sold out, so give the box office a call at 970-845-8497 or check http://www.vilarpac.org to see if there are any tickets left for this amazing show that will leave you mesmerized.

Country music star Clay Walker will take the stage at the Vilar on Sunday night. His tunes have been topping the country music charts since the early 90s and since then he’s placed 31 titles on Billboard’s singles chart including such additional chart-toppers as “Dreaming with my Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make Living,” “This Woman and This Man,” and “Rumor Has It.” He’s scored four platinum-selling albums, signifying sales of a million units, and two gold albums, discs that sold over 500,0000 units.

See him in the intimate Vilar Performing Arts Center’s venue. The tickets start at $65 and the show begins at 7 p.m. For more information, go to http://www.vilarpac.org.

Skating Club of Vail Winter Ice Show

A valley tradition, the Winter Ice Show at Dobson Arena invites families and those who just want to be entertained to the Skating Club Vail’s annual performance this weekend.

Charli Kennedy, the ice show’s director and a skating star from Disney on Ice, has been working hard with the kids to get ready for this year’s show. Held between Christmas and New Year’s Eve every year, the program for 2019 is called “Center Stage” and will feature hits from Broadway and West End shows.

Music from “Hamilton,” Newsies,” Cats,” and “Annie” are in the lineup. The skaters have been working on the show for weeks and have put in long hours on the ice. Skate Club Vail will be joined by top skaters from Disney on Ice and other touring shows.

The skaters’ ages run the gamut between tiny and teen and they will perform numbers specifically for the different age groups and also have combined numbers with all the skaters.

Showtime is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free parking is available at the Lionshead parking structure after 3 p.m. and the Dobson Ice Arena is also on the free town bus route. Tickets are available at the door and you can purchase them in advance. Adult (ages 15 and up) tickets are $20 and tickets for children are $15. Kids two years old and younger are free. Go to http://www.skateclubvail.com for more information.