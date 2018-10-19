Iconic rock band Kansas to play anniversary concert the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Per an announcement made on Tuesday, Oct. 16, legendary classic rock band Kansas is set to perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on March 29.

The band will bring their Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour to Beaver Creek to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their famed album "Point Of Know Return." The album features the smash hit "Dust in the Wind."

According to lead singer and keyboardist Ronnie Platt, the two-and-a-half hour show will kick off with an acoustic set, then move into a harder rock set before performing "Point Of Know Return" sequentially and in it's entirety—this tour is the first time the band has ever performed the album that way.

A new adventure

Despite being a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated group, Vail is a new performance location to the band.

"All I hear is how beautiful it is up there," said Platt over the phone. "I can't wait to play there."

Recommended Stories For You

Having packed venues in Nashville, Steattle, Los Angeles and more, Platt also noted how much he loves playing in smaller communities.

"The people just seem so heartfelt and appreciative," Platt said. "They have an excitement that reflects on us. We feed off of the audience and they feed off of us."

A musician and a Kansas fan since a very early age, Platt was never without a band beginning at age 14. He grew up in the Chicago area and played in a number of bands, some featuring original music, and some very successful cover bands.

"I acquired a love of progressive rock bands like Kansas, Yes, Genesis and Rush," Platt said of his musical influences. "Kansas always seemed to come easy to me because I have the same kind of vocal tonality as Steve (Walsh)."

Eventually, he worked his way up to become the lead singer of a band by the name of Shooting Star in 1980. Shooting Star was the first American band to be signed by Virgin Records, a label that would later make music with Janet Jackson, Gorillaz and The Spice Girls.

Following his success with Shooting Star, Platt joined Kansas in lead singer Steve Walsh's shoes. An experience that Platt compares to winning "the rock and roll lottery."

"It's still surreal to me," Platt said of joining the band. "After 4 years, it's still surreal."

As to what he brings to the band nowadays, he believes he has some insight that other rockers might not.

"I think I have a different perspective from the guys that were rockstars forever like the guys from Def Leppard that have been huge since they were 18 and 19 years old," Platt said, noting that he holds a large amount of respect for the men of Def Leppard. "I have a deep appreciation because I spent the majority of my life performing, but also being part of the audience and watching the bands I loved."

Various critics have called their performances on the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour "fantastic, generous, refreshing and "memorable", and Platt noted that fans are in for some surprises.

"People that come to see Kansas are really not prepared for what they're about to see," Platt said. "They don't realize how intense it is. This band is on fire right now."

Platt swears that if you come to see the show, "you won't regret it."