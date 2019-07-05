Renowned director and teacher Jennifer McCray Rincón is directing "All The World" as part of their new Visionbox Vail project.

Special to the Daily

VAIL — There’s Shakespeare and there’s everything else.

Friday and Saturday there’s Shakespeare. Visionbox is presenting “All The World: A Festival of Contemporary Solo Shakespeare Performances. Renowned director and teacher Jennifer McCray Rincón is directing as part of their new Visionbox Vail project.

Visionbox Vail is a pair of Masters Class intensive sessions focusing on actor training and play development. The second session begins Monday at Vail Mountain School. Visionbox students learn acting, playwriting, movement, dance, voice and speech, and singing.

This weekend’s Shakespeare performances are professional actors who are donating their time and talent because they love it – like Rincón.

“I’ve directed almost every Shakespeare play at least once,” Rincón said.

Master teacher, master classes

Rincón earned her undergrad degree and Masters in Fine Arts degree from Yale University, which has a highly respected drama program.

“I was taught by some of the great teachers and I’m trying to pass that along. I think everyone should have the opportunity to learn this, to receive this training,” Rincón said. “We’re trying to raise the level of theater in Colorado by professional training.”

The goal is to help students pursue this professionally. It also gives them a leg up in almost anything else they try in life, she said.

Vail Mountain School grad Nick Riley has been Rincón’s assistant for a couple years. Trial lawyer with Bartlit Beck has a home in Vail and is a Visionbox board member. They convinced Rincón to try Visionbox Vail. Tony Bender, Vail Mountain School theater director, said yes to everything, asking only “How can we make it happen?” Dancer and teacher Morgan Kulas lives in the valley and helps run the Vail Valley Academy of Dance.

“Any kid who studies theater, text analysis, history, public speaking – it helps them with everything,” Rincón said. “You don’t have to be a professional actor. We’re looking for kids who love reading, writing and acting.”

If you go …

What: All The World: A Festival of Contemporary Shakespeare Performances, presented by Visionbox Vail

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6

Where: Vail Mountain School

Cost: $25

Information: “All The World” is part of Visionbox Vail, a pair of intensive Master Class summer sessions. Visionbox students learn acting, playwriting, movement, dance, voice and speech, and singing. For information about Visionbox Vail email info@visionbox.org, or go to http://www.visionboxvail.org.

To buy tickets for “All The World,” go to go to http://www.visionbox.org, or purchase tickets at the door.