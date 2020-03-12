Magic and music at the Vilar

The Vilar Performing Arts Center has been busy with all types of shows this spring. Friday brings in the wonder of illusionist Rick Thomas and on Sunday Colin Hay, former frontman of 80s Australian hit makers Men at Work takes the stage in a solo performance.

Illusionist Rick Thomas has been performing mind-blowing illusions in Las Vegas for the last 15 years and has performed over 600 shows per year. Thomas has earned several awards including “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts and magic’s highest recognition “Illusionist of the World” by the World Magic Awards. He’s traveled to over 50 countries across the globe and will set foot on the Vilar stage on Friday night at 7 p.m.

View Thomas’ outstanding showmanship and stage presence up close as he blends magic, music, comedy and dance into an intriguing and innovative show. Here’s praise for Thomas:

“Fabulous Entertainment for the Entire Family!” – Chicago Tribune

“Best Magician, Period!” – Showbiz Magazine

“Stunning!” – L.A. Times

“EPIC!” – New York Times

“The Most Amazing Show…Brilliant!” – TripAdvisor

Tickets are $48 for adults, $29 for kids or a Family 4-Pack is $150. This show is also included in the Vilar’s ticket package: Pick 3 Shows for $90; Pick 5 Shows for $175; Pick 8 Shows for $240. For more information, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

One thing fans of the Vilar Performing Arts Center rave about is the intimacy of the performances they get to see. Colin Hay’s performance should be no different. Here, learn more about the stories behind his days as the frontman of Men At Work, his tour with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band and his stints on television shows like “Scrubs.”

At Sunday’s show, which will start at 7 p.m., Hay’s set will include songs that span his career, including songs from his upcoming album for Compass Records, Men at Work hit songs including “Who Can It Be Now?,” “Down Under” and other crowd-pleasers. Expect to hear some stories behind the songs and other artistic pursuits Hay has been on during his amazing career. Tickets are $45. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org for more information.

Bloom and a Silent Disco for kids

Spring break is here and families from across the nation are enjoying spring skiing and all the activities that surround it. Here are a few fun things for kids to do this weekend at Beaver Creek as they celebrate spring with an event called Bloom:

Friday – Beaver Creek Plaza – 3 – 6 p.m.

Sounds of the Season with live music with the La Pompe Jazz Band from 4:50 until 6:00 p.m. and dance lessons from Swingin’ Denver at 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Saturday – Beaver Creek Plaza – 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Family Fun Fest – Kids go from game tent to game tent earning tokens that can go toward Beaver Creek themed prizes- 4-5:30 p.m.

Silent Disco – dance to your own beat while wearing wireless headphones, often with different musical themes depending on the channel each person is tuned in to. Pick up your complimentary headphones near the ice rink –5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday – Beaver Creek Plaza – 3 to 6 p.m.

Color & Flower Festival – Crafts, coloring stations and some fun surprises. For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Shamrock Shuffle

Don your green gear and head out to the Vail Nordic Center for the 9th annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday. This shuffle is a fun walk or run and has become a St. Patrick’s Day tradition whether you are Irish or not. Participate in the 5k or 10k race and bring the kids for the 1k fun run. The Vail Nordic Center’s trails still have plenty of snow for those wearing snowshoes or Yaktrax, as well those wearing running shoes, which is a non-prize-eligible category.

Prizes will be given out to the top three women and top three men in both the snowshoe and Yaktrax 10K race categories. A free raffle for all racers will complete the fun with great prizes from local businesses as well as nationally-known brands. he Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle is the final race in the three-part Vail Grail winter race series. A limited number of snowshoes will be available at the Vail Nordic Center.

The race starts at 4 p.m. followed by an after-race party at the Vail Nordic Center. For more information, go to http://www.vailrec.com.

“Animation Stars” takes the stage at Battle Mountain

Over 50 local students ages 8 to 18 have been working hard learning the music and the dance moves for the spring production of “Animation Stars.” This performance is a high-energy revue featuring songs and scenes from the best recent animation movies. Hear songs from “Brave,” “Moana,” “Jungle Book,” “Tangled,” “Despicable Me,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Pocahontas” and plenty more.

Annah Scully, the founder and executive director of the Vail Performing Arts Academy and her team of talented professionals molds these kids into stage masters and always puts on an inspiring show.

“Our young cast has been meeting each Sunday afternoon since January, and thanks to the amazing talents of our Artistic Director, Colin Meiring; our Assistant Choreographer, Maria Barry; our Vocal Coach, Melinda Carlson and Costumer, Val Watts these young performers have learned 19 numbers in ten intensive-but-super-fun rehearsals,” Scully said.

Showtime is at 6:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Battle Mountain High School. Tickets are general admission and cost $15 if you pay via cash or check and $17 if you use a credit card and can be purchased at the door. Go to http://www.vpaa.org for more information.

Women’s Ski Demo Day

With all the sales on equipment, springtime is the time to try out a new pair of skis and get in on the savings. Several brands of skis will be available to test out this weekend at the Second Saturday Free Ski Demo Day at the base of Lionshead from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Outdoor Divas and Vail Sports will have tents set up with demo skis from Atomic, Black Crows, Blizzard, Elan, Head, K2, Kastle, Legend, Line, Nordica, Rossignol, Salomon, Stockli and Volkl. Take a pair out and make a lap on the Eagle Bahn Gondola, or hop into the Back Bowls and see how they perform.

To enhance your experience and help you dial in your selection even more, there will be instructors from Vail Ski And Snowboard School available to take a run or two with you. The female coach will help you decide if the ski you try is a good fit for you.

It doesn’t get any easier to try skis before you buy. With tons of brands to choose from, experts there to dial in the bindings to fit your boots and get you on your way in no time and professional ski instructors to help you make the right decision, take advantage of this demo day and find a new pair of skis you love. For more information, go to http://www.outdoordivas.com.