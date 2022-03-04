Immersive, kid-friendly “Dr. Seuss Experience” coming to Colorado

“The Dr. Seuss Experience” is one of the few kid-focused immersive touring installations in North America, and it’s headed to Denver on March 25.

Kilburn Live via The Denver Post/Courtesy photo

“The Dr. Seuss Experience,” a family-friendly immersive touring installation celebrating the children’s author and illustrator, is headed to The Shops at Centennial this month.

Just off a run in Chicago, “The Dr. Suess Experience” arrives at Centennial Promenade shopping complex on March 25, with tickets on sale as of today (Wednesday, March 2). Tickets prices start at $25 for children (1-13) and $30 for adults for general admission. The show is scheduled to close on Sept. 5.

“The Dr. Seuss Experience” is one of several touring shows taking advantage of the immersive trend in entertainment, which envelopes visitors in splashy environments and projections for a supposedly more engaging, interactive experience.

However, most of them are geared toward a general-audience or even older viewers; see the Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo immersive-touring exhibitions that have checked off Denver on their calendars. Kid-focused ones are exceedingly rare.

Read more via The Denver Post .