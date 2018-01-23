Improve your negotiation game at Vail Symposium program

More information: Tickets are $25 prior to midnight on the day before the program; tickets are $35 at the door. Visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 31. Doors open at 8 a.m.; program begins at 8:30 a.m.

VAIL — If one of your New Year's resolutions was to improve your business skills, then you're in luck. The Vail Symposium and Vail Valley Partnership are offering an opportunity for attendees to improve their negotiation skills on Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

In this seminar, expert Erich Rifenburgh will address five practical steps to effectively preparing for your next negotiation as well as sharing anecdotes from successful clients.

"Our goal is to provide compelling content for our community and this program on negotiation will appeal to anyone who has left the table wondering if they got the best deal," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "By partnering with the Vail Valley Partnership, we're able to offer a program that will deliver practical tips and expert advice."

Erich Rifenburgh has more than 15 years of experience in negotiating with, and selling to, some of the world's largest technology companies. He holds a master's degree in International business from both the University of South Carolina and the Vienna University of Economics and Business. In leading global sales teams, Erich has gained invaluable insights in how to create value, regain and maintain the upper hand, while fostering collaborative relationships.

"Every organization — from public entities to small business, from our largest employers to our smallest nonprofits — can benefit from Erich's presentation," said Chris Romer, president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership. "Negotiating is an essential part of our everyday lives and attendees across industry sector will find value and tangible takeaways."

For more information or to purchase tickets for one or both of the evenings, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.