Improve your photography at Colorado Mountain College

Learn how to take award-winning photographs at Colorado Mountain College's Edwards campus in the Creative Composition Workshop, taking place four consecutive Tuesdays (June 5-26) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This interactive workshop is designed for the intermediate photographer who wants to take his or her photography to the next level.

The workshop will cover a wide range of digital photography topics, from composition to histograms to the best gear to use; but most importantly, participants will learn exactly what it takes to capture award-winning photographs and how to avoid the most common mistakes newer photographers make.

Register in person or online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu or call 970-569-2957.