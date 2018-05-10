Improve your photography at Colorado Mountain College
May 10, 2018
Learn how to take award-winning photographs at Colorado Mountain College's Edwards campus in the Creative Composition Workshop, taking place four consecutive Tuesdays (June 5-26) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
This interactive workshop is designed for the intermediate photographer who wants to take his or her photography to the next level.
The workshop will cover a wide range of digital photography topics, from composition to histograms to the best gear to use; but most importantly, participants will learn exactly what it takes to capture award-winning photographs and how to avoid the most common mistakes newer photographers make.
Register in person or online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu or call 970-569-2957.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Former Vail doctor who misdiagnosed dozens of patients with MS now faces lawsuits in Florida
- Vail Valley’s 2018 graduating seniors: a salute
- Eagle-Vail voters select metro board members; two have never served before
- Carnes: Forever Vail, but never Ever Vail, the proposed third portal for Vail Mountain (column)
- Eagle boarder cited for unlawful acts in case of dog killed by mountain lion