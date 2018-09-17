Improve your photography

Learn how to take award-winning photographs at Colorado Mountain College with the Creative Composition Workshop, which will be conducted on four consecutive Tuesdays from Oct. 9 to Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

This workshop is designed for the intermediate photographer who wants to take his or her photography to the next level.

The workshop will cover a wide range of digital photography topics, from composition to histograms to gear, but most importantly, participants will learn exactly what it takes to capture award-winning photographs and how to avoid the most common mistakes newer photographers make.

Register in person or online at http://coloradomtn.edu/campuses/vail-valley-edwards/ or call 970-569-2957