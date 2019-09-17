In a techy world, printing photographs doesn’t happen much any more; learn about printing at this Thursday event

Veronica Cotter believes we're in a "renaissance" of printing.

Special to the Daily

If you go What: Hahnemuhle Papers discussion with Veronica Cotter and Dennis Keeley When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Cost: Free More information: A social will take place at 6 p.m. before the event, and Cotter will have a Hahnemuhle package to give away to one lucky attendant. For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.com.

In a time where nearly everyone has a near-DSLR camera in their pocket — which will become even more true as Apple fans receive their new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models — taking photos is a daily occurrence.

It’s hard to walk down the street and not see someone capturing what’s in front of them.

But most of those photos only live on whatever device they were taken on, and if a photo does see the light of day, it’s usually on social media.

And despite all that, Veronica Cotter, who manages U.S. sales and education for Germany-based Hahnemuhle Photographic Paper, believes that we’re in a “renaissance” of printing.

Hahnemuhle has been in business since 1584. It started as a paper mill in Saxony, Germany, and developed over the centuries from making writing paper to producing materials for the fine arts.

Today, its product line is heavily centered around photographic paper for digitally-created images.

Cotter and her husband Dennis Keeley, who currently serves as chair of the undergraduate photography and imaging department at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Calif., will discuss printing, Hahnemuhle Papers and why analogue mediums remain important in an increasingly tech-centric world.

The discussion, hosted by the Vail Valley Art Guild, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

“This event is akin to having a representative from Kodak or Polaroid or Apple and is most unusual to have both a wife and husband involved in the photographic arts,” Raymond Bleesz of the VVAG said in an email.