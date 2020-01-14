In-N-Out wants to open a drive-thru in Lakewood

In-N-Out Burger signs, two in the foreground from the fast food chain's original location. Colorado In-N-Out locations are tentatively scheduled to open late this year.

Special to the Daily

Shoppers at Lakewood’s Belmar mall will be the next to reap the griddled benefits of In-N-Out Burger’s expansion into Colorado.

The California-based burger chain has submitted preliminary plans for a drive-thru restaurant at 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd., a vacant lot that sits just north of Alameda Avenue and the Belmar shopping center, the city of Lakewood confirmed Wednesday.

The location was first reported by 9News.

