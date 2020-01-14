In-N-Out wants to open a drive-thru in Lakewood
By Josie Sexton
The Denver Post
The Denver Post
Shoppers at Lakewood’s Belmar mall will be the next to reap the griddled benefits of In-N-Out Burger’s expansion into Colorado.
The California-based burger chain has submitted preliminary plans for a drive-thru restaurant at 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd., a vacant lot that sits just north of Alameda Avenue and the Belmar shopping center, the city of Lakewood confirmed Wednesday.
The location was first reported by 9News.
Read more via The Denver Post.
Entertainment
MountainFLOW uses sustainable materials to create North America’s only full line of plant-based ski waxes
Traditional wax contains petroleum, which melts with the snow into the soil. MountainFLOW’s plant-based product line hopes to eliminate the negative environmental impact.